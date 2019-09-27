Tulsa police find retired officer’s ID during traffic stop

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a simple traffic stop led them to an unusual discovery inside an Oklahoma man’s car.

On Wednesday night, FOX 23 reports that Tulsa police stopped a car near 9th and Sheridan after noticing it had broken tail lights.

When officers looked inside the car, they spotted a driver’s license that belonged to a retired Tulsa police officer.

As authorities tried to take the driver into custody, they say he tried headbutting an officer and spit in the officer’s face.

Investigators learned the retired officer lost her ID earlier this month.

Police arrested Marico Ferrick for assault and battery on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and not having driver’s license. He is also facing a charge of ‘unlawful use of a license’ for having the officer’s license without permission.