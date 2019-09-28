Ardmore man dies in highway crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – An Ardmore, Okla., man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a crash off of a Murray County highway.

Gregory S. Thurman, 38, died at the scene of the crash four miles south of Davis, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatal accident report.

Thurman was driving his 2007 Ford Fusion south U.S. Highway 77 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. His vehicle went into a broad slide, struck a fence and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.

Thurman was not wearing his seat belt when the accident occurred, according to the report.