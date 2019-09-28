× Cowboys Lead Kansas State After One Quarter

Oklahoma State’s football team leads Kansas State 10-0 after the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the game, with both teams punting on their first two possessions.

On OSU’s third possession, they sustained a drive, getting a 22-yard pass from Spencer Sanders to Tylan Wallace, which set up a 25-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with 6:12 to play in the first quarter.

Kansas State then turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, with James Gilbert fumbling and Brock Martin recovering for OSU at the Wildcats’ 26-yard line.

OSU scored five plays later, as Sanders rolled out and found Logan Carter wide open for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 10-0 Cowboys with 3:57 to play in the first quarter.

This is the first game the Cowboys have played since the death of long-time donor Boone Pickens.