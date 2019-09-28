Marietta man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. – A Marietta, Okla., man died in a Texas hospital from injuries he suffered when he crashed his motorcycle to avoid hitting another vehicle.

David H. Spicer, 70, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson on U.S. Highway 77, just north of Marietta, on Wednesday when at approximately 2:47 p.m. he tried to avoid hitting a pickup hauling a utility trailer that had slowed down to make a turn, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatal accident report.

Spicer went off the roadway and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the report.

Spicer was flown by Air Evac to Medical City Denton in Denton, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition, according to the report.

Spicer died at the hospital Friday evening, the report states.

He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to the report.