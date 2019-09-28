× Sooners Lead Texas Tech At Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Texas Tech 34-10 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

After holding Texas Tech to three downs and a punt to open the game, the Sooners drove 65 yards in five plays, highlighted by a 48-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Charleston Rambo.

Trey Sermon scored on a one-yard touchdown run to put OU up 7-0 with 11:27 to play.

The Oklahoma defense forced another punt after just three downs, and the Sooner offense scored again, going 95 yards in 8 plays.

After an offensive pass interference call, the Sooners faced 3rd and 17 and overcame it, with Hurts throwing deep to Rambo for a gain of 74 yards to the Texas Tech 15-yard line.

It set up a Hurts one-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 Oklahoma with 5:14 to play in the first quarter.

OU forced a third straight three-and-out by the Tech offense, and replied with a 34-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic, who was attempting his first career field goal and was on in place of Calum Sutherland, who was arrested last Saturday for public intoxication.

The field goal made it 17-0 Sooners with 48 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Texas Tech not only got their initial first down on their next possession, they scored, going 75 yards in eight plays, capping the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run by Armand Shyne to cut OU’s lead to 17-7 with 11:44 to play in the second quarter.

It took the Sooners just one play to answer, with Hurts finding CeeDee Lamb over the middle at midfield.

He turned, and sprinted to the left sideline and scored on a 71-yard touchdown reception to make it 24-7 with 11:23 to play in the second quarter.

Texas Tech faced a fourth down and one at their own 34-yard line and lined up to punt, but faked it on a direct snap to Jaylon Hutchings, and the big guy rumbled for six yards and a Tech first down.

SaRodorick Thompson gained 58 yards on a run to the OU 2-yard line.

It appeared Tech scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jett Duffy to T.J. Vasher, but on replay review the call was reversed and the Red Raiders settled for a 24-yard field goal from Trey Wolff to cut the OU lead to 24-10 with 6:33 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma responded by overcoming a 3rd and 24.

First a 14-yard run by Trey Sermon, then on 4th and 11, Hurts passed to Jeremiah Hall for a gain of 23 yards.

That set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Lamb to make it 31-10 Sooners with 2:09 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma got the ball back and was able to get a 33-yard field goal from Brkic as time expired in the first half and OU led 34-10.

Hurts is 12-for-16 for 308 yards and has rushed for 60 yards.

Oklahoma and Texas Tech are playing their Big 12 opener.

The Sooners have won seven in a row over the Red Raiders and three in a row in Norman.