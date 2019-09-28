Trump attacks House Democrats leading impeachment inquiry as ‘savages’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called a group of House Democrats “savages” — language he has previously used for terrorists and gang members — as Democrats begin revving up their impeachment inquiry into the President’s actions regarding Ukraine.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump unleashed his new broadside against House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler. He also slammed the four freshman Democrats known as “the Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” Trump wrote.

In the past, Trump has used the word “savages” in speeches and at campaign rallies to refer to the terrorist group ISIS and the violent gang MS-13.

The President also previously targeted the four progressive congresswomen of color with racist language, suggesting “they go back” to the countries from which they came, though three were born in the US and Omar is a naturalized US citizen. His comments led the Democratic-led House in July to approve a resolution condemning his remarks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry this week over the allegations that Trump attempted to pressure a foreign leader for political gain. Trump has denied that he did anything improper.

A White House transcript released this week showed that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 candidate, and Biden’s son. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

The phone call helped spark a whistleblower complaint made public Thursday, in which the whistleblower alleged Trump abused his powers to “solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election.

Tasked by Pelosi to lead the inquiry, Schiff is preparing for hearings, subpoenas and depositions as soon as next week as Democrats try to finish the probe this fall. On Friday, Trump called for Schiff’s resignation as he has also done in the past.