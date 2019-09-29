× AP Top 25: OU at #6 with 4-0, OSU at #21 with 4-1

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are both on the board this week for the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll.

Yesterday, Oklahoma rolled over Texas Tech, 55-16 as Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three TDs. Hurts also ran for 70 yards and a score, giving him 483 yards of total offense. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama, part of the Sooner’s 642-yard production.

The Sooners’ next game will be at Kansas on October 5.

This AP rank has OU as the top Big 12 conference team. Texas follows at #11 in the poll and OSU comes in at #21.

Oklahoma State was a 26-13 winner against No. 24 Kansas State as Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries.

The Cowboys’ next game will be at Texas Tech October 5.