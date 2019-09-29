OKCPD investigate overnight shooting in Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Midtown lounge in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to the 23 Live Lounge near Linwood Blvd. and Douglas Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said it started as an argument outside and then someone pulled out a firearm.

3 people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

