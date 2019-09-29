Oklahoma City man leads police on high-speed chase on the same day he gets out of jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A routine traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase through part of the metro on Sunday. Police say it started at the Plaza Inn near southeast 29th and I-35, then came to an end near northeast 24th and Santa Fe where the suspect ditched the car and took off running. He was eventually found and taken into custody.

Police identified Jonathan Tecumseh as the suspect. Tecumseh told officers he just got out of the Oklahoma County Jail Sunday morning. There was also a passenger in the car, but Oklahoma City police say he wanted no part of the pursuit. "He was hanging out the window, waiving his arms, trying to surrender," Lt. Jeff Padgett said. "When the pursuit came to an end he actually raised his hands, got out of the car, and laid on the ground."

Police say after a brief search they found Tecumseh, he was cooperative, and taken into custody without incident. "Once he got back he admitted he threw a gun down in the woods," Lt. Padgett said. "We went back in the woods and found the firearm. He said that`s the reason why he initiated the pursuit."

Police say the reason Tecumseh was in jail previously was for being in a stolen car.