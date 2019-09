× One Injured in Northeast Oklahoma City Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY— Authorities are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Police officials say officers heard gunshots near Northeast 18th and Martin Luther King Avenue.

Police located a victim lying in the street near Northeast 20th Street and Grenada Boulevard with a gunshot wound in the chest area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.