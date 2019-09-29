Sooners Stay Put, Cowboys Ranked in Latest Polls

Oklahoma State made their season debut in both major college football polls, while Oklahoma remained where they were last week in both polls.

OSU is ranked 21st in the Associated Press poll and 25th in the coaches poll.

OU stayed 6th in the AP poll and 4th in the coaches poll.

Alabama is the new number one team in both polls after Clemson edged North Carolina by a point in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Here are the complete polls:

AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
 REC PTS
TREND
1
AlabamaAlabama(29)
 5-0 1478
1
2
ClemsonClemson(18)
 5-0 1426
1
3
GeorgiaGeorgia(4)
 4-0 1375
4
Ohio StateOhio State(7)
 5-0 1324
1
5
LSULSU
 4-0 1322
1
6
OklahomaOklahoma
 4-0 1264
7
AuburnAuburn
 5-0 1186
8
WisconsinWisconsin
 4-0 1046
9
Notre DameNotre Dame
 3-1 996
1
10
FloridaFlorida
 5-0 986
1
11
TexasTexas
 3-1 919
12
Penn StatePenn State
 4-0 878
13
OregonOregon
 3-1 817
14
IowaIowa
 4-0 731
15
WashingtonWashington
 4-1 603
2
16
Boise StateBoise State
 4-0 559
17
UtahUtah
 4-1 534
2
18
UCFUCF
 4-1 352
4
19
MichiganMichigan
 3-1 350
1
20
Arizona StateArizona State
 4-1 249
NR
21
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
 4-1 215
NR
22
Wake ForestWake Forest
 5-0 190
NR
23
VirginiaVirginia
 4-1 186
5
24
SMUSMU
 5-0 151
NR
25
Texas A&MTexas A&M
 3-2 147
2
Michigan StateMichigan State
 4-1 147

Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Kansas State 1, Tulane 1

Dropped from rankings: California 15, USC 21, Kansas State 24

Coaches Poll
RK
TEAM
 REC PTS
TREND
1
AlabamaAlabama(29)
 5-0 1562
1
2
ClemsonClemson(30)
 5-0 1526
1
3
GeorgiaGeorgia(1)
 4-0 1446
4
OklahomaOklahoma
 4-0 1373
5
Ohio StateOhio State(4)
 5-0 1362
1
6
LSULSU
 4-0 1349
1
7
AuburnAuburn
 5-0 1198
8
FloridaFlorida
 5-0 1100
9
WisconsinWisconsin
 4-0 1097
10
Notre DameNotre Dame
 3-1 987
11
Penn StatePenn State
 4-0 978
12
TexasTexas
 3-1 912
13
OregonOregon
 3-1 813
14
IowaIowa
 4-0 790
15
Boise StateBoise State
 4-0 621
16
WashingtonWashington
 4-1 608
1
17
UtahUtah
 4-1 532
2
18
MichiganMichigan
 3-1 417
2
19
UCFUCF
 4-1 308
4
20
Wake ForestWake Forest
 5-0 279
4
21
Texas A&MTexas A&M
 3-2 251
22
VirginiaVirginia
 4-1 202
4
23
MemphisMemphis
 4-0 167
NR
Michigan StateMichigan State
 4-1 167
NR
25
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
 4-1 158
NR

Others receiving votes: California 125, SMU 118, Arizona State 96, Army 47, Minnesota 34, Baylor 34, Appalachian State 28, Colorado 18, Duke 17, Tulane 16, Utah State 15, Kansas State 13, Hawai’i 10, USC 9, TCU 6, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Washington State 3, Wyoming 2

Dropped from rankings: California 16, Kansas State 22, USC 25

 

