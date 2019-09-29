Sooners Stay Put, Cowboys Ranked in Latest Polls
Oklahoma State made their season debut in both major college football polls, while Oklahoma remained where they were last week in both polls.
OSU is ranked 21st in the Associated Press poll and 25th in the coaches poll.
OU stayed 6th in the AP poll and 4th in the coaches poll.
Alabama is the new number one team in both polls after Clemson edged North Carolina by a point in Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Here are the complete polls:
Others receiving votes: California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Kansas State 1, Tulane 1
Dropped from rankings: California 15, USC 21, Kansas State 24
Others receiving votes: California 125, SMU 118, Arizona State 96, Army 47, Minnesota 34, Baylor 34, Appalachian State 28, Colorado 18, Duke 17, Tulane 16, Utah State 15, Kansas State 13, Hawai’i 10, USC 9, TCU 6, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Washington State 3, Wyoming 2
Dropped from rankings: California 16, Kansas State 22, USC 25