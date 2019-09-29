× Sooners Stay Put, Cowboys Ranked in Latest Polls

Oklahoma State made their season debut in both major college football polls, while Oklahoma remained where they were last week in both polls.

OSU is ranked 21st in the Associated Press poll and 25th in the coaches poll.

OU stayed 6th in the AP poll and 4th in the coaches poll.

Alabama is the new number one team in both polls after Clemson edged North Carolina by a point in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Here are the complete polls: