Surveillance video catches thieves wanted for downtown Shawnee burglaries

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Shawnee police are investigating a string of burglaries in downtown Shawnee.

The latest break-in happened at "The Doggie Spot" on Main Street.

The owners say the burglars broke in through the roof.

They can be seen on surveillance video inside.

One burglar swipes cash from a drawer before looking right into the camera.

A laptop and cash were stolen before the alarm went off, and the thieves ran out.

"A few weeks before, [they broke in] a few doors down, and they were trying to come from the rooftops again," employee Yoko Loftis said.

The string of break-ins has business owners frustrated.

Many are new to downtown Shawnee, where the city has poured money into the area as part of a revitalization project.

"The city came in and put a lot of money into the sidewalks and the streetlamps, and there's another phase coming up," restaurant owner Cami Engles said.

Engles owns Theopolis Social Club on East Main.

Her restaurant is one of the few places the burglars haven't hit.

Her next-door neighbors have been hit twice.

"When you hear news like that, I think it gets in people's minds that downtown's still not nice when in actuality, some of the coolest growth that's happening in the city is happening downtown," Engles said.

While police continue investigating the break-ins, business owners hope someone recognizes the burglars so the momentum in downtown Shawnee doesn't slow down.

"The business owners aren't going to let this one thing deter them from succeeding and reaching that goal of building the community and making downtown better," Engles said.

If you have any information on the burglaries, contact the Shawnee Police Department.