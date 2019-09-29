× Suspect on the run after Saturday night pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are still searching for the suspect in a Saturday night pursuit through the streets of northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials say the pursuit began just before 9 p.m. near NE 17th and Cairo and ended near NE 11th and Grand.

Police say the chase didn’t last long before the suspect ditched the car near Edwards Elementary and took off running.

Officers called off the search just before 10 p.m. Saturday, but tell News 4 they have the suspect’s driver’s license and insurance information.

They also say the suspect has federal charges for their arrest but authorities have not released any other details.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.