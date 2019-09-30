Agents seize guns from OKC attorney’s brother’s Texas home, court documents show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Inside a federal courthouse Monday, attorney Keegan Harroz heard new federal charges against her.

On Friday, federal agents arrested her just hours after she bonded out of Okmulgee County.

According to the federal complaint, ATF agents say Harroz bought ammunition in February from H&H Shooting Supply in Oklahoma City.

The problem is, a month before that, her former law partner had gotten a protective order against Harroz.

Under federal law, because of that protective order, she can't own ammunition.

Prosecutors also say she gave her convicted felon boyfriend, Barry Titus, a gun.

That's what led to the second federal charge.

Agents say Titus contacted a man in Cleveland County on Facebook Messenger and asked about buying a firearm in July 2019.

Prosecutors say Harroz test-fired the gun with Titus and paid for it.

On Friday, hours before federal agents arrested Harroz at her home, her attorney went to court in Okmulgee County to get her $1 million bond reduced.

That's in connection to the triple murder earlier this month near Beggs.

She's charged with intimidating a state witness.

News 4 obtained a search warrant from Collin County, Texas, where FBI agents say Harroz's brother contacted the Sasche Police Department and "turned over an AR-15 that he said had been used in a triple homicide in Oklahoma," according to the warrant.

The return search warrant shows investigators took a gun from the brother's home.

Investigators have not said that gun is the murder weapon.

Still, no one is charged for the murders of Jack and Evelyn Chandler and Tiffany Eichor, the family brutally murdered in their Okmulgee County home.

Harroz will be back in federal court Wednesday for her detention hearing.