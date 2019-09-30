Alzheimer’s helpline expanding hours to help caregivers

Families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease will now be able to get additional assistance on the weekend.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding the weekend hours of its national toll-free helpline, beginning this Saturday.

The helpline provides individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers with assistance, support, and resources. The helpline is available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the weekend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AFA’s national toll-free helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care who answer questions, offer tips and provide referrals to local services.

“No one should have to deal with Alzheimer’s alone, because help and support are available,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “As the number of people with Alzheimer’s continues to grow, so too does the number of caregivers who need support. Expanding our helpline hours is another way we can help families affected by Alzheimer’s in their time of need.”

To call the helpline, call 866-232-8484. AFA’s social workers are also available via live chat, e-mail, and Skype through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org.

“AFA is able to provide tremendous value to the national care community through the helpline. Having a dementia care certified social worker pick up the phone ready to listen, support, and point you in the right direction is a great offering when someone is in need,” said Molly Fisher, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Education and Social Services. “No scripts, no answering service, no triage, just a licensed social worker ready and available to help you.”