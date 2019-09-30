‘Art in the Heart of Eufaula’ bringing local artists together for fun event

EUFAULA, Okla. – Families will soon be able to enjoy the beautiful fall weather while spending time looking at artwork from local artists.

The Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging visitors to plan a trip for the 2019 Art in the Heart of Eufaula event, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., local artists and artists from all over the state will be displaying their creations inside and near merchants in downtown Eufaula.

In addition to the artwork, visitors will be able to enjoy music, food trucks and local wineries will be giving out samples to those who are over 21.

Also, organizers say the Eufaula Farmers Market will have their final sale of the season in the Bank of Eufaula parking lot. While you browse for produce, kids can play in a bounce house.

The event is free and open to the public.