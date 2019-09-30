Bond denied: Home invasion suspects laugh during court hearing

ENID, Okla. – Two suspects who were arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in Enid are now being held without bond.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to a home invasion in the 400 block of Vine St. in Enid.

Investigators learned that masked assailants broke into the home and attacked 41-year-old Diana Baez in front of her own children.

Sadly, Baez died as a result of her injuries.

“Diana Baez was a loving mother, kind friend, and responsible hardworking person. She was a beautiful soul in this world that didn’t deserve any of this. No one does! Let’s all come together and help out with anything. Any donations will help with her funeral, memorial costs, and for her children. She was loved by so many and will be missed by so many but especially her children. Her smile brightened up this world but now she is brightening up heaven with the same smile,” a GoFundMe post by a family friend read.

Earlier this month, officers arrested eight people in connection to her attack and subsequent death.

On Friday, Leoncio Hernandez and Cory Sanchez went before a judge to face complaints related to the crime.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, prosecutors noted the “hysterical laughter” of Hernandez, and Sanchez was also seen laughing during the hearing.

Ultimately, a judge decided to hold the men without bond.