Cooking with Kyle: Easy artichoke tapenade

OKLAHOMA CITY – This super easy recipe is perfect as a dip, as a stir-in with pasta or served over fish or chicken.

It is perfect for fall and a new favorite of mine.

2 cans artichokes, quartered

1/2 C diced Roma tomatoes

1/4 C chopped red onion

1/4 C chopped parsley (or parsley and basil combo)

1/4 – 1/2 C crumbled feta

1.5 t salt

1 t pepper

Juice of 1 medium lemon

3-4 T olive oil

Chop artichokes into desired consistency (chunkier for pasta, finer for use as a dip or over fish/chicken)

Combine ingredients.

Toss thoroughly; I prefer to allow to rest 1 hour at least before serving.

Yield: 2.5-3 Cups. The recipe may be doubled or tripled.