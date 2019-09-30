Cooking with Kyle: Easy artichoke tapenade

OKLAHOMA CITY – This super easy recipe is perfect as a dip, as a stir-in with pasta or served over fish or chicken.
It is perfect for fall and a new favorite of mine.
2 cans artichokes, quartered
1/2 C diced Roma tomatoes
1/4 C chopped red onion
1/4 C chopped parsley (or parsley and basil combo)
1/4 – 1/2 C crumbled feta
1.5 t salt
1 t pepper
Juice of 1 medium lemon
3-4 T olive oil
Chop artichokes into desired consistency (chunkier for pasta, finer for use as a dip or over fish/chicken)
Combine ingredients.
Toss thoroughly; I prefer to allow to rest 1 hour at least before serving.
Yield: 2.5-3 Cups. The recipe may be doubled or tripled.
35.467560 -97.516428