Driver fails to yield causing fatal Ottawa County crash, OHP says

FAIRLAND, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver who failed to yield from a stop sign caused a fatal crash over the weekend.

It happened Saturday, at around 1:45 p.m. on US 59 and SH 125, approximately 3.5 miles south of Fairland, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, a 19-year-old was driving southbound on SH 125 when he failed to yield from a stop sign and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound on US 59.

The 19-year-old and two passengers, an 18-year-old and 21-year-old, were not injured.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 62-year-old Dora Miller, of Grove, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to failure to yield from a stop sign.

