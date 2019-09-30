Experts warn Oklahoma allergy sufferers’ troubles are not nearing an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - For allergy sufferers, it seems the discomfort won't be going away soon.

"Until we get a hard freeze, maybe sometime in November, we're still in, kind of, for a wild ride," said Dr. Laura Chong with the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

That ride - fueled by mold, grass, trees, and ragweed.

Chong says all of them are thriving right now.

"We had a pretty wet summer, that really helped a lot of things grow pretty well," she said.

For allergy sufferers - all of the greenery is not welcome scenery.

"Your immune system is literally thinking stuff out there is the enemy and it sends soldiers to attack them and in a sense, you go to war and any time you go to war you release collateral damage," said Chong.

In this case, the collateral damage is allergy chemicals like histamine.

Chong says if you know you're an allergy sufferer, you should try to be proactive, first with antihistamines and nasal sprays. They are generally the first line of defense but there can be other options.

"People feel like I'm not getting much benefit or relief, there's definitely prescription-grade type of medications that are out there," she said.

She says to talk to your doctor and keep up the fight against allergies, even though it may seem like a year-long battle in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic updates the allergy levels daily on their website.

Dr. Chong also says antihistamines with a decongestant may not be safe for long term use.

It's best to consult your doctor to see what's right for you.