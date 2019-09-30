× First responders evaluate injured worker at insulation business

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders were called to an insulation business in the Oklahoma City/Yukon area Monday evening after a worker was injured by glass.

Fire officials say they were called to Armacell at 524 N Sara Rd. just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A piece of equipment malfunctioned and a piece of glass or possibly plexiglass blew off under pressure and injured one person.

When fire crews arrived, light smoke was visible so HazMat worked to clear the building.

Later authorities were told the haze inside is normal from another piece of equipment used in the business.

The worker is being evaluated by EMSA, but their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.