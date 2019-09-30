Hubbard and Hurts Earn Big 12 Honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts both earned Big 12 weekly honors on Monday.

Hubbard is the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Hubbard ran for a career high 296 yards rushing, the sixth highest total in OSU history, and scored a touchdown in the Cowboys' 26-13 win over Kansas State last Saturday.

It was Hubbard's second weekly honor of the season.

Hurts threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns, plus rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Sooners' 55-16 win over Texas Tech.

It was Hurts' third weekly honor of the season.