Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy played in the same backfield as the Cowboys' only Heisman Trophy winner, Barry Sanders.

On Monday, Gundy was asked if OSU running back Chuba Hubbard can contend for the Heisman this season.

Gundy said if he can continue to do things he's been doing, he'll be fine, but if he starts to rest on his laurels and read his clippings, it could be problematic.