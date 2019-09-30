“I was yelling for help,” Woman recovering after being attacked by dogs outside her Oklahoma home

ACHILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is recovering after she was attacked by dogs recently while walking outside her home.

On September 21, Oleta Bird was walking around her neighborhood in Achille when she says two dogs came up behind her and attacked, biting her legs.

“Yeah, I was yelling for help,” she said.

Bird told KXII the dogs eventually let go and left, but she still needed help and was bleeding heavily.

She was taken to the hospital and told to wear bandages on her injuries.

“The flesh was torn so bad that they couldn’t stitch it,” said Bird.

According to Achille Police Chief Stephen Isedeh, two Catahoula mixes are in quarantine at a veterinarian’s office.

The owner of the dogs was issued a $200 citation.

