Juvenile inmate escapes Cleveland Co. detention center

NORMAN, Okla. - A juvenile inmate is on the run after breaking out of a Norman detention center Sunday evening.

Cleveland County deputies were called to the A.J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) will release any information about the escape.

The OJA directed questions to the company that runs the Couch Center, Community Works.

The receptionists at Community Works declined to comment and said someone from the company would return the call, but so far no one has.

In a call for an ambulance to Norman dispatch, a county employee said it was for “someone who works there, I guess one of those kids tried to get out, he got hit in the head and the knee and he wants to get it looked at.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating for criminal violations. The Department of Human Services’ Office of Client Advocacy is investigating the conduct of staff.

The Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention is a 26-bed facility for juvenile residents operated under the OJA and managed by Community Works.