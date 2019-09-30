× Man in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot people inside Spencer home

SPENCER, Okla. – A man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot people inside a Spencer home.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Monday near NE 36th and Post Road.

Police tell News 4 the suspect, Jackie Ellis, knocked on the door of a home looking for a girl.

When he was told the girl was not there, he allegedly said he was going to get a gun and kill everyone inside.

Ellis reportedly came back a short time later and eventually fired one shot into the air.

Police were called to the scene and took Ellis into custody on complaints of reckless discharge of a firearm and threatening an act of violence.

There were no injuries.