New McAlister’s Deli offering free meal to local first responders, teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular deli is hoping to show its appreciation for Oklahoma heroes by providing a free meal to those who serve others.

Before McAlister’s Deli OKC Westgate officially opens to the public, it will be honoring local heroes with a free event.

McAlister’s Deli OKC Westgate is inviting nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers, first responders, veterans and military personnel to enjoy a free dinner on Thursday, Oct. 3.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., those who play an irreplaceable role in the community can enjoy one free entree and one free drink per person. Participants must provide proof of employment in the form of a valid ID or badge. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

McAlister’s Deli OKC Westgate is located at 6224 S.W. 3rd St. in Oklahoma City.

The restaurant will host its grand opening to the public on Oct. 4.