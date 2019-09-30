NW OKC residents worried about faith-based development plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some residents in far NW Oklahoma City have big concerns about a new proposed nonprofit facility that would be built next door to their neighborhood.

"My biggest concern is the property value dropping and maybe the crime rate going up," Dine Tate told News 4 about the planned faith-based development close to Western and NW 192nd Street.

"We call it relational restoration, community restoration. It's just where other people heal and restore and help others," Kaylene Balzer said.

Kaylene Balzer runs Beautiful Restorations, a 4-year-old Christian nonprofit organization that helps abused women and single moms get back on their feet.

Back in March, they closed on a 16-acre property.

Initially, reports circulated that the homes and facility would allegedly be used for recovering drug addicts. The papers filed with the city by Beautiful Restorations refers to people being released from the "prison program." Posts on social media and a petition started to block the development.

"It will not have a criminal element and it will not have druggies or anyone like that. They are by invitation so someone else that we know brings them in. We don’t have unsavory characters. We might have someone very, very broken but we know that woman," said Balzer.

Balzer says the plan is to use the existing 'Big House' on the property as an event center and wedding venue. She says they also plan to build "tiny houses", 300-600 sq ft permanent structures, around the property to temporarily house women in need.

"Not mobile homes or anything like that just beautiful little tiny homes. I think the maximum we would do would be 25," said Balzer.

Residents still have questions about the development plan that is set to go in front of the Oklahoma City Council next month.

"The biggest thing is we need answers. People are just scared about what this could mean. If its truly just helping people that are down on their luck, I think everybody is all for people ya know helping people," said Rushbrook resident Sarah Begemann.

Other residents say the new construction is a good thing.

"I am in favor of helping them out. I have a granddaughter like that, I am very much in favor of helping mothers with the children, I am. If the people here in the edition are worried about it bringing down the value of the property, go, volunteer, go help them bring it up, make us the best," said Rushbrook resident Jeannie Briones.

Balzer and other Beautiful Restoration members met with area residents on Monday night on the property to discuss plans for the site.

The Beautiful Restoration PUD is set to go in front of the OKC City Planning Commission on Oct 10.