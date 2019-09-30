OKC attorney held without bond on federal weapons charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz went before a federal judge on Monday after being arrested on federal complaints of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and selling a firearm to a prohibited person.

The federal arrest came just hours after Harroz bonded out for an Intimidation of a State’s Witness charge.

Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harro z was arrested and charged with intimidation of a witness on September 13.

On September 27, Harroz went before a judge on the intimidation charge. Harroz was able to bond out of jail but required to wear an ankle monitor.

During Monday’s hearing, a judge expected to Harroz her rights while facing these charges, and prosecutors requested she remains in custody until her detention hearings which is scheduled for Wednesday.

In the affidavit, Harroz is accused of not being allowed to have ammunition do to a protective order filed by her former law partner David Bedford.

Ammunition was found in her home when it was searched by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and other law enforcement agencies on September 13.

The affidavit goes on to say that the Violent Crimes Task Force was looking into a separate firearm that “may have been used in a triple homicide in Oklahoma.”

It alleges that Harroz and her boyfriend Barry Titus, a convicted felon, bought the gun together.

The seller told investigators both Harroz and Titus “handled the firearm” and “test-fired the firearm.”

The seller also provided a receipt book where it listed Titus by name, a description of the gun, and its serial number.

If convicted, Harroz faces a maximum of ten years in prison.