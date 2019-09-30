OKCPS bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. - A man was arrested after he allegedly fired at least one round into the air and threatened his neighbors.

"When we heard the gunshots, we were gone, wasn’t trying to get killed,” said one of the victims.

He wanted to remain anonymous, but says they are a little bit shaken up.

“We didn’t think he was going to go do it, but he did it,” he said.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of Hicks Avenue at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials say Jackie Ellis went over to a nearby house while drunk, asking about a young girl.

When his neighbors said they didn't know what he was talking about, he allegedly made a threat.

“It’s our understanding that Mr. Ellis made a threat that he would shoot up the place,” said Mark Myers with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The victim says Ellis went back to his house to get a gun.

“The victims in this knew that he had weapons, so they just did what they could to kind of keep themselves safe,” said Myers.

When Ellis came back, one victim said he started firing shots into the air.

The victims had already left the house, so nobody was hit.

“We all went out the back door, and left and waited until the police got here,” the victim said.

Ellis was arrested for the discharge of a firearm in public and threat to perform an act of violence.

News 4 confirmed Monday that Ellis is a bus driver for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

“Especially in this case, there’s a threat made that he was going to shoot up the place so you have to take that very seriously,” said Myers.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools are looking into the incident.

The district tells News 4, "We work with law enforcement and the court depending on charges. If an employee is convicted of certain crimes they may become ineligible for employment."

“I’m doing alright, everything’s OK, I just hate that it happened like it happened,” said the victim.

Ellis is being held with a $1,000 bond.