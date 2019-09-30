× Oklahoma Army National Guard unit preparing for deployment

BRAGGS, Okla. – A unit with the Oklahoma Army National Guard is preparing to deploy to overseas later this year.

Company B, 834th Aviation Support Battalion, with about 100 guardsmen, is expected to provide aviation maintenance support in multiple places throughout the Central Command area of operation, including Kuwait and Iraq.

While deployed, the unit will manage aircraft maintenance as part of a team that is tasked with providing fully mission-capable aircraft to the aviation aircraft commander.

According to the Oklahoma Army National Guard, the aircraft are a key component of the ground commander’s ability to project lethal force and improve combat power.

Guardsmen will be training at Camp Gruber near Braggs on Wednesday.