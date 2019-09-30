Oklahoma City firefighters investigating arson at vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department are seeking information regarding a vacant house fire.

On Sunday, firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant house in the 2900 block of S.W. 27th St. in Oklahoma City.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they immediately began fighting the blaze. As firefighters got inside the home, they had to be extremely careful due to the smoky conditions and holes in the floor.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

Investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

If you have any information about the blaze, call the arson hotline at 232-7766.