Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after man found shot to death

Posted 8:24 am, September 30, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the area near SW 15th and Penn at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Marquez Pettit dead. Police say it appears he was shot to death.

Oklahoma City police say no arrests have been made in the case.

This is the 65th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.