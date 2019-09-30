Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after man found shot to death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the area near SW 15th and Penn at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Marquez Pettit dead. Police say it appears he was shot to death.

Oklahoma City police say no arrests have been made in the case.

This is the 65th homicide in Oklahoma City in 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.