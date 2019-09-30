Oklahoma family frustrated about experience with accessible ticket during Carrie Underwood concert

OKLAHOMA CITY — A metro family is speaking out after they were split up and moved to different sections of the Chesapeake Energy Arena because of some miscommunication about their handicap accessible tickets at a recent Carrie Underwood concert.

When 18-year-old Taylor Shirley and his family attended the Carrie Underwood concert on Wednesday, they were disappointed when they got to their seats.

Shirley’s sister had purchased a handicap accessible ticket for him since he is bound to a wheelchair, along with several companion passes for their family.

When they got to the section, it was already full and part of the space was taken up by cameras, according to Shirley and his family.

They said ushers spent about an hour trying to fit them all somewhere else.

Eventually, they found a spot for Shirley, but there weren’t enough seats for his family members. Instead, they had to take turns sitting with him, while the others stood nearby and watched.

Shirley’s family members say there was some miscommunication between Ticketmaster and the local box office.

Officials with the Chesapeake Energy Arena sent News 4 the following statement:

“A family attended the Carrie Underwood show on September 25 with a member who needed accessible seating. Some of the seats they had purchased were on the wheelchair-accessible ramp, and the others were purchased through separate transactions in a row nearby. The setup for this show was a little different being it was a 360-degree stage, but we did not oversell the platforms or violate any of the ADA rules that we follow. We did our best to accompany the large family to sit as close together as possible, keeping in mind that the other seats on the ramp were purchased by other patrons who needed them as well. Our staff focuses on providing a positive experience for our guests and accommodating relocation requests as best as we can.”