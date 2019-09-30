Oklahoma man arrested in Florida in connection to human trafficking investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested in Florida in a sting operation that focused on protecting children from online predators and human trafficking.

John Inga, 28, of Broken Arrow, was arrested Friday on charges of use of a computer to solicit a child to commit a sex act, traveling to solicit a child to commit sex acts and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

Authorities say that while Inga was visiting Florida, he drove to Sarasota to meet with a 14-year-old.

Inga was one of the 23 individuals arrested in a sting operation led by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KJRH, authorities say the men allegedly traveled with the intent of inappropriate contact with a minor.

