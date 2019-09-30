Oklahoma police department to wear pink badges in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MCLOUD, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department will be sporting pink badges in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a pink ribbon is an international symbol for breast cancer awareness.

According to the McLoud Police Department, officers will wear pink badges in “recognition of the warriors that have fought this battle and the families that have been affected by it.”

“This is a disease that affects every family,” said the department on Facebook.

The department held a badge ceremony Monday at 8 a.m.