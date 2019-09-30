× Oklahoma researcher awarded grant to study effects of vaping

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma researcher was awarded a grant to study the effects of vaping.

Alayna Tackett, Ph.D., a researcher at the Oklahoma Tobacco Research Center at Stephenson Cancer Center, was awarded a five-year research grant by the National Institutes of Health to study the effects of vaping and vape products on human health.

“We’ve had generations to study the effects of combustible tobacco, but this is the first time we are looking at vaping,” Tackett said. “The goal of the study is to examine the effects that vaping has on the respiratory system.”

The grant, totaling $983,190, will help Tackett examine the respiratory differences between youth/young adult e-cigarette users and non-users over the course of a year. The study will also examine if e-cigarette users become susceptible to other tobacco products, and will determine how the additional products impact users’ respiratory health.

According to OU Medicine, “this is one of the first studies in the nation to look at the long-term effects of vaping.” OU Med officials add that “currently, there are no FDA regulations on vaping products and devices, so the results of this study, if taken into account, could have the potential to inform tobacco regulatory efforts and policy to improve public health.”

Last week, the first case of a serious lung injury associated with e-cigarette and vaping use was announced by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Officials said the patient is a Tulsa County resident under the age of 18.