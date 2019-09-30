Oklahoma woman helps police track down alleged thieves, uncover identity theft operation

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a woman who was targeted by thieves was able to do her own bit of detective work to get the duo off of the streets.

Investigators say the victim called police after thieves broke into her Jeep, making off with her vehicle and her credit cards.

The victim says she reported the case to Tulsa officers, and then worked to hunt down the alleged thieves by tracking her credit card activity.

She ultimately found that the alleged thieves had used her credit card to rent a room at the Quality Inn near 31st St. and Memorial in Tula.

When officers arrived, they determined the duo was actually part of an identity theft and fraud operation.

According to FOX 23, they found a ledger with the names of multiple victims. The clerk at the motel also gave investigators a stack of credit cards that were mailed to the room.

Police arrested Ashlee Ragsdale and Lawrence Kilgore at the scene.

Ragsdale was arrested on six counts of identity theft, four counts of stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, unauthorized use of a credit card, and possession of a forged instrument.

Kilgore was arrested on a complaint of unauthorized use of a credit card.