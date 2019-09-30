× Orr Family Farm to host Grandparent’s Day celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Orr Family Farm will give one free admission to grandparents for every full-price child’s farm admission purchased for a special Grandparent’s Day celebration on October 5.

This Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m, grandparents and grandchildren can explore The Wizard of Oz-themed fall maze, take a hayride to the pumpkin patch, take a spin on the vintage carousel, pet and feed friendly animals and more.

“We are always looking for unique ways to provide quality family time at the Farm,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “This is a great opportunity for grandparents to enjoy a special day and create memories that last with their grandchildren and families.”

The Orr Family Farm is open for its fall season daily throughout October.

They will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sunday. The farm will also be open November 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fall Farm admission is $11.95 Mondays through Thursdays and $15.95 Fridays through Sundays in October.

