Panera Bread donating part of their sales in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Panera Bread is donating part of their sales from their Pink Ribbon Bagels in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From October 1- 31, Panera Bread will donate 25 cents of every Pink Ribbon Bagel sold to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma, a nonprofit breast cancer organization that is “working to save lives and end breast cancer forever.”

According to Panera Bread, the Pink Ribbon Bagel was created in Oklahoma by Sue Stees of Tulsa, also a breast cancer survivor. The bagel is now sold in every Panera Bread location during October.

On October 18, 100 percent of the proceeds of the Pink Ribbon Bagel will be donated instead of the 25 cents.