Petra Industries announces hiring event in Edmond before busy holiday season

EDMOND, Okla. – A company in Edmond says it is looking for new employees ahead of a busy holiday season.

Petra Industries, a wholesale electronics distributor, is looking to hire employees for its warehouse team.

Petra will hold a hiring event at its distribution center, located at 3400 S. Kelly Ave. in Edmond. on Oct. 10.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., candidates will complete the entire screening process, and qualified candidates will be hired on the spot.

“Petra is one of Edmond’s largest private employers,” said Ashley Fulk, Petra Director of Human Resources. “We are a dynamic company that works with many different products and brands. These new jobs provide an excellent opportunity to learn the behind-the-scenes process of distribution while receiving competitive rates and benefits. Employees also get discounts on the products we carry.”

Attendees should park on the west side of the building and enter through The Petra B2B Store.