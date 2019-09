× Police investigating shooting in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City on Monday.

Officials responded to the scene near SE 44th and Shields just before 7:30 a.m.

Police tell News 4 at least one person was injured during the incident. Their condition is not yet known.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.