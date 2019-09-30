× Sam Noble Museum helping families learn about history through archaeology activities

NORMAN, Okla. – Visitors to a local museum will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty while learning about history.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will dig deep into the field of archaeology during Archaeology Day, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Visitors will be able to take part in activities like flint-knapping and atlatl demonstrations. They can also excavate in sandboxes, participate in arts and crafts, take archaeologist-led tours and search for Oklahoma relics through archaeo-scavenger hunts.

“Archaeology Day is a celebration of archaeology that stresses hands-on activities and highlights Oklahoma’s fascinating history,” said Marc Levine, curator of archeology at the Sam Noble Museum. “We hope visitors will gain a sense of how fun archaeology can be and also gain an appreciation for the need to preserve ancient sites and artifacts.”

All activities are included with general museum admission.