× Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – At least three people were taken to the hospital following a serious crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the area near Britton Road and Eagle Lane just before 10:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a serious accident involving two vehicles happened near the intersection.

Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition. A mother and child were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.