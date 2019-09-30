× Tulsa police arrest man accused of threatening to blow up apartment

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to blow up an apartment in Tulsa.

At around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Tulsa police responded to the French Villa Apartments near East 47th St. and Harvard for a domestic call.

The victim told police her husband, Charles Fox, was intoxicated and assaulted her.

According to FOX 23, Fox then reportedly “took a propane tank from their outdoor grill, brought it inside, and threatened to blow up the apartment.”

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and found a high level of propane gas, as well as two propane tanks, an air hose and sprayer in the bedroom.

Fox was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of an act of terrorism, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and arson in the fourth degree.

