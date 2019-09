TUTTLE, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma community are requesting the public for help in identifying two people who were allegedly involved in a vehicle theft.

Last week, Tuttle police posted pictures on Facebook of a man and woman, saying the two were allegedly involved in stealing a vehicle.

Police are hoping to identify the man and woman.

If you recognize them, or have any information, call Detective Shana Berryhill at (405) 381-4467.