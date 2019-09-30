Woman accused of stabbing man in neck charged in his murder

BETHANY, Okla. – A woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck has been charged in connection with his murder.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, a witness called officers to the Bethany Square Apartments near N.W. 16th and Rockwell, saying a man knocked on his window stating “somebody threw a knife at him.”

When police arrived, they found 56-year-old Jackey Don Ivey in the parking lot of the complex in “a pool of blood,” and “a large kitchen knife with a brown wooden handle next to [him].”

Ivey was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

While investigating the scene, police went to speak with the witness who called 911. When officers walked into the apartment, they saw 29-year-old Cara Jean Lane sleeping on the couch.

After trying to question Lane, she eventually told investigators her apartment unit number, which was “the same apartment as to where [Ivey’s] blood trail had originated.”

When investigators talked to the man who called 911, he told officers Lane had entered his apartment “5-10 minutes before the victim, Jackey Ivey, knocked on his window.”

Bethany police also interviewed a neighbor who said Lane knocked on her door hours earlier to ask for a cigarette. The neighbor told officers that Lane told her “Jackey was on her couch and she was very scared of him,” and then asked her “if she should kill Jackey.”

She said she offered Lane to stay on her couch if she was afraid but said, “Lane declined and left anyway.”

Lane has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

According to online court records, Lane is being held without bond.