Woman donates beanie babies to Oklahoma sheriff’s office to help children who have witnessed, been victim to a crime

Posted 11:35 am, September 30, 2019, by

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. – A woman donated a large number of beanie babies to a sheriff’s office in northeastern Oklahoma recently to help children who have been victims of a crime.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Helen Peugh donated the beanie babies last week.

Officials say the beanie babies will be used by deputies to give out to children who have witnessed or been a victim to a crime.

The sheriff’s office thanks Peugh for donation, which was accepted by Investigator Cline on behalf of the sheriff’s office.

