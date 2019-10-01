17-year-old hoping for a fresh start with a new family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 17-year-old Monty loves video games, swimming and hiking.

In his spare time, he loves playing video games, but also being outdoors.

"I like to ride my bike, go to look at nature. Sometimes I go to the woods and stuff," Monty said.

He loves nature so much that he already knows what he might want to do for his future career.

"I want to be a landscaper and/or a construction worker,” Monty said. "When I was a kid, I did a lot of lawn work."

A job that helped him survive when he was younger. His mom wasn't home much.

"My mom was a drug addict, so I practically had to provide for my brother," he said.

That painful past is behind him now, but living in a group home for the last six years is also challenging.

"Us being able to have what normal kids have. Every normal kid nowadays has a phone service. I don't see why we can't have that,” Monty said.

He listens to music to cope.

"Yeah, that is my counseling. Music,” Monty said. "Eminem, Snoop Dogg. Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Booth, and Adam Levine."

Monty is hoping to find an adoptive home before he turns 18 next April. A family that will allow him to keep in contact with his older brother.

"I think that me being adopted into a new family would help me better myself for the outside world," he said.

A wish he desperately hopes will come true.

"Someone that would care for me and that's it," he told News 4.

Someone who cares and a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.