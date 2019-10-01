× Alzheimer’s Impact: Why we walk and the vast resources available

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family members dealing with a devastating diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease are finding a support system in their own community.

The purple army is marching now so hopefully, the next generation won’t have to.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is here to do two things; first, put ourselves out of business. We are here to advance research and find a cure and go find something else to do with our time,” said Mark Fried, CEO of the Oklahoma Chapter, Alzheimer’s Association. “But until that day comes, we are here to provide and enhance care and support for those that are impacted by this disease and so we provide a number of free programs and services.”

Tuesday night at 10, News 4 takes a look at some of those services and why so many march.

“Last year at the walk, we talked to nursing homes and you build a connection with people and the community because the Alzheimer’s Association is a community,” said Ashlen Hamon, whose family has been impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“Be a part of the solution, help us be a part of this purple army that we are gathering together to fight this disease,” said Fried.